Short Interest in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Grows By 70.1%

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, an increase of 70.1% from the August 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,532,000.

About Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

