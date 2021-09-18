Short Interest in Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Expands By 59.5%

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the August 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

HLPPY stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.38. 84,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Hang Lung Properties has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4896 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 4.03%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hang Lung Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CLSA raised Hang Lung Properties from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

