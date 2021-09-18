Short Interest in Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Grows By 52.4%

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HRBR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.92. 47,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.03. Harbor Diversified has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $3.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73.

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.86 million during the quarter. Harbor Diversified had a return on equity of 71.54% and a net margin of 43.68%.

Harbor Diversified, Inc is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of diseases related to aging. The firm focuses on two clinical development products, Apoptone and Triolex. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, WI.

