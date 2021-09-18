Short Interest in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) Increases By 67.5%

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ HYACU opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $10.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $994,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,921,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

