Short Interest in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Declines By 33.9%

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the August 15th total of 51,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 190,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of IMH stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. Impac Mortgage has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.14.
Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.57). Impac Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 14.27%.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.
