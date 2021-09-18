Short Interest in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Declines By 33.9%

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the August 15th total of 51,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 190,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of IMH stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. Impac Mortgage has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.14.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.57). Impac Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 14.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Impac Mortgage by 29.3% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 60,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Impac Mortgage during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in Impac Mortgage by 53.2% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 128,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 44,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Impac Mortgage during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Impac Mortgage by 26.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 75,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

