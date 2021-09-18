Short Interest in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Expands By 60.0%

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on ING. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,451,000 after purchasing an additional 71,408 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 411.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 227,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 183,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 303,014 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 721,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 76,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ING Groep by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,526 shares in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.71. 3,806,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,205. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $14.28.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

