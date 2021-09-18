Short Interest in InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF) Rises By 51.1%

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the August 15th total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

IPVF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. 3,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,906. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78. InterPrivate III Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

