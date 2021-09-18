Short Interest in Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Decreases By 39.4%

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the August 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITPOF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Shares of ITPOF traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $22.72. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.24. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 5.56%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.