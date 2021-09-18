Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Drops By 38.0%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 106,098 shares during the period. Tlwm grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter.

BSMR stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.

