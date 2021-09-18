Short Interest in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Decreases By 33.3%

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 163.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period.

PSL stock opened at $90.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.10. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $74.92 and a 52-week high of $98.53.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

