Short Interest in Isos Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ISOS) Increases By 73.4%

Isos Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ISOS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, an increase of 73.4% from the August 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Isos Acquisition stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Isos Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ISOS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Isos Acquisition alerts:

Isos Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Isos Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.89.

Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Isos Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isos Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.