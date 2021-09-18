Short Interest in ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Expands By 73.3%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ITVPY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ITV alerts:

OTCMKTS ITVPY opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14. ITV has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.