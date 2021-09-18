Short Interest in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Drops By 38.4%

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the August 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of IZEA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 453,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,008. IZEA Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98.

In other IZEA Worldwide news, Director Lindsay A. Gardner sold 21,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $57,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,781.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IZEA. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $65,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 11,802.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 838,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 831,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 62.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 160,207 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 6.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 14.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

