Short Interest in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Decreases By 34.3%

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the August 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE JOF opened at $9.48 on Friday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the first quarter worth about $799,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 101,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 50.1% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1,661.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 127,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

