Short Interest in Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Drops By 37.7%

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 917,700 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the August 15th total of 1,472,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.

KHOTF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,525. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11. Kahoot! ASA has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $16.34.

KHOTF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research initiated coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

