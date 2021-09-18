Short Interest in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Drops By 34.4%

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,700 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the August 15th total of 298,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.65 million, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 2.08. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $13.36.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.91 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 86.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KRP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $644,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 23,627 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.