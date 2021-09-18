Short Interest in Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Grows By 64.0%

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the August 15th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,364,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LTNC stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. Labor Smart has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.09.

About Labor Smart

Labor SMART, Inc provides temporary blue-collar staffing services. It supplies general laborers on demand to the light industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing, skilled trade’s people and general laborers to commercial construction industries. The company was founded by Christopher Ryan Schadel on May 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Powder Springs, GA.

