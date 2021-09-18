Short Interest in Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Grows By 64.0%

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the August 15th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,364,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of LTNC stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. Labor Smart has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.09.
About Labor Smart
See Also: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Labor Smart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labor Smart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.