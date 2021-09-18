Short Interest in LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Drops By 38.3%

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the August 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 846,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of LAIX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 270,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,990. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.81. LAIX has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

Get LAIX alerts:

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $2.57. The business had revenue of $27.80 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LAIX in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of LAIX in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LAIX in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LAIX by 220.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 32,783 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LAIX during the second quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LAIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About LAIX

LAIX, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of artificial intelligence business. It creates and delivers products and services to popularize english learning. The firm also utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies, and the mobile Internet.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for LAIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.