Short Interest in Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) Grows By 50.0%

Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHC. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $4,228,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,652,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leo Holdings Corp. II stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. 206,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,437. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75.

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

