Short Interest in LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Grows By 68.9%

LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 395,500 shares, an increase of 68.9% from the August 15th total of 234,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,955.0 days.
Shares of MSIXF stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85. LifeWorks has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $28.16.
About LifeWorks
Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for LifeWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.