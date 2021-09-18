Short Interest in LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Grows By 68.9%

LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 395,500 shares, an increase of 68.9% from the August 15th total of 234,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,955.0 days.

Shares of MSIXF stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85. LifeWorks has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $28.16.

About LifeWorks

LifeWorks Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

