Short Interest in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Decreases By 33.6%

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 570,700 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the August 15th total of 859,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 929,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNL opened at $2.70 on Friday. Liminal BioSciences has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $80.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.54). Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 6,157.81% and a negative return on equity of 457.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Liminal BioSciences worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

