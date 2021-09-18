Short Interest in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Drops By 37.6%

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 743,000 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the August 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Steven Harold Nigro purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Maiden by 294.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 30,066 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Maiden by 42.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 36,939 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Maiden by 53.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Maiden by 262.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Maiden in the second quarter worth about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

MHLD stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,561. Maiden has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $292.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

