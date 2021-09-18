Short Interest in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Drops By 41.6%

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the August 15th total of 24,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MLP stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,685. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $202.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -520.50 and a beta of 0.79. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Maui Land & Pineapple from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

In related news, VP Paulus Subrata sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $60,985.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLP. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple in the second quarter valued at approximately $926,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,170,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,560,000 after acquiring an additional 53,050 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.