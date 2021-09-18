Short Interest in MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Declines By 42.0%

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,100 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the August 15th total of 293,400 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:MDIA traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,938. MediaCo has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52.

In other news, CFO Ryan A. Hornaday sold 3,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $30,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in MediaCo by 71.2% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaCo during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaCo during the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

