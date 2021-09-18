Short Interest in Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Drops By 35.4%

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the August 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,538,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Medical Marijuana stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. Medical Marijuana has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.22.

Medical Marijuana, Inc engages in the development, sale, and distribution of hemp oil that contains naturally occurring cannabinoids. It operates through the following three segments: U.S. Operations, HempMeds and Kannaway. The company’s services include development of cannabinoid based health and wellness products, and the development of medical grade compounds.

