Short Interest in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Drops By 39.9%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the August 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

MSD stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 29,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,637. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,767,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,530,000 after acquiring an additional 40,896 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 562,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 246,956 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 491,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,906 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,070,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 13.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 303,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 34,939 shares in the last quarter. 35.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

