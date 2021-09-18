Short Interest in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) Declines By 37.6%

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the August 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of MACA remained flat at $$9.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,958. Moringa Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MACA. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Moringa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Moringa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Moringa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Moringa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Moringa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

