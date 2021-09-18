Short Interest in Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) Drops By 40.8%

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 745,300 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the August 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MOXC stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.33. 441,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,637. Moxian has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOXC. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moxian by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moxian in the 2nd quarter worth $731,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moxian in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Moxian in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Moxian in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Moxian, Inc. provides internet marketing services

