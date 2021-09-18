Short Interest in nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) Increases By 56.5%

nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:NDVN remained flat at $$0.50 on Friday. 80 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,538. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51. nDivision has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.50.
nDivision Company Profile
