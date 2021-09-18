Short Interest in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Grows By 57.3%

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,900 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the August 15th total of 123,300 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 127,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoGames currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGMS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in NeoGames in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NeoGames by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in NeoGames by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoGames stock traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,900. NeoGames has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $791.86 million and a P/E ratio of 92.31.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that NeoGames will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

