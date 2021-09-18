Short Interest in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Grows By 49.2%

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,530,000 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the August 15th total of 15,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Nielsen stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.99. 5,658,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,604,894. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.07 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NLSN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Nielsen during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 120.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 261.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 29.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.