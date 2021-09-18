Short Interest in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Drops By 35.2%

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the August 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE NRT opened at $7.75 on Friday. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $71.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Get North European Oil Royalty Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. This is a positive change from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,947 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of North European Oil Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.