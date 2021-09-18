Short Interest in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Increases By 54.3%

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIQ. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 8.7% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 821,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after purchasing an additional 65,753 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 42.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,058 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Shares of NIQ stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.82. 31,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,586. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

