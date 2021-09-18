Short Interest in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Drops By 36.5%

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 55I LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

NXQ traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $15.65. 9,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,175. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average is $16.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

