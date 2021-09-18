Short Interest in Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Drops By 54.2%

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the August 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OPHLY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,690. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $10.93.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

