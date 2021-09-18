Short Interest in Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Drops By 54.2%

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the August 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OPHLY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,690. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $10.93.
