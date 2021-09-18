Short Interest in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Expands By 50.6%

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 777,900 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the August 15th total of 516,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OPGN stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.27. 1,291,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,819,342. OpGen has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.95.

Get OpGen alerts:

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. OpGen had a negative net margin of 906.54% and a negative return on equity of 99.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that OpGen will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in OpGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.