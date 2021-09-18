Short Interest in Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Grows By 63.6%

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

OGFGY stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30. Origin Energy has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $4.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.

Origin Energy Ltd. is an integrated energy company, which engages in exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate.

