Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Drops By 39.4%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,800 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the August 15th total of 589,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,108,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

NASDAQ:OXLC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 471,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,217. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 57,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $1,439,598.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

