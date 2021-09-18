Short Interest in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Drops By 40.4%

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the August 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of PESI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.49. 50,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,653. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $79.16 million, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,750.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the second quarter worth $415,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. 26.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

