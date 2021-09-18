Short Interest in Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Expands By 58.3%

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the August 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

OTCMKTS AUCOY opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.66. Polymetal International has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AUCOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

