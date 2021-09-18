Short Interest in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Grows By 68.8%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the August 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on Presidio Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, insider Larry Gene Dubose bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $26,714.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Robert Durfey acquired 10,000 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 19,392 shares of company stock valued at $69,789.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of SQFT opened at $3.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. Presidio Property Trust has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.103 dividend. This is a boost from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.77%.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

