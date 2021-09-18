Short Interest in Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Declines By 37.1%

Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the August 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Recipe Unlimited from C$24.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

RCPUF stock remained flat at $$16.58 on Friday. Recipe Unlimited has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80.

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises restaurants brands. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. It operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's, Milestones, Prime Pubs, Casey's, Bier Markt, Landing, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel restaurants, 1909 Taverne Moderne, The Keg, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Rose Reisman Catering, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

