Short Interest in Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Expands By 73.3%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,059,600 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the August 15th total of 1,188,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 71.3 days.

OTCMKTS:RNECF opened at $13.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06. Renesas Electronics has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $13.17.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments.

