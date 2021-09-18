Short Interest in Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Expands By 73.3%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,059,600 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the August 15th total of 1,188,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 71.3 days.
OTCMKTS:RNECF opened at $13.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06. Renesas Electronics has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $13.17.
About Renesas Electronics
