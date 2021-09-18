Short Interest in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Declines By 35.4%

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the August 15th total of 30,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ReTo Eco-Solutions by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 486,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 280,850 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 64,405 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RETO opened at $0.80 on Friday. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of construction materials. It provides consultation, design, project implementation, and construction of urban ecological environments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Machinery & Equipment, Construction Materials, Municipal Constructions, and Technological Consulting & Other Services.

