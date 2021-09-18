Short Interest in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Expands By 53.7%

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the August 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after buying an additional 27,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 993.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after buying an additional 133,818 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,807,012 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $206,586,000 after buying an additional 241,415 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,446,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,678,000 after buying an additional 878,547 shares during the period. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCI stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.92. The stock had a trading volume of 513,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3974 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 14.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

