Short Interest in Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Increases By 60.4%

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the August 15th total of 14,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE ROSS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,028. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II stock. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 805,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,809,000. RP Investment Advisors LP owned about 1.87% of Ross Acquisition Corp II at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Acquisition Corp II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

