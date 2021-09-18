Short Interest in Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Grows By 68.2%

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Save Foods stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68. Save Foods has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Get Save Foods alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Save Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Save Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Finally, Noked Capital LTD bought a new position in Save Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $598,000. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Save Foods, Inc engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Save Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Save Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.