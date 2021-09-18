Short Interest in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Declines By 64.8%

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the August 15th total of 140,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAMG. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 47.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.69. 16,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,685. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.31. The company has a market cap of $226.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.72. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 8.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

