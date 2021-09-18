Short Interest in Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) Drops By 41.5%

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the August 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:SPGS remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Friday. 36,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,871. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78. Simon Property Group Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 748,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 48,051 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,087,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $632,000. 31.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

