Short Interest in Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Decreases By 34.0%

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,421,800 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the August 15th total of 2,154,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,985,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SIRC opened at $0.57 on Friday. Solar Integrated Roofing has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.43.

Get Solar Integrated Roofing alerts:

Solar Integrated Roofing Company Profile

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides installation of solar panels and roofing for commercial and residential properties. Its projects include Desert Willows, Hacienda Heights, LTV Plaza, the Vineyards, Tuscan Hills, Willowcrest Condos. The company was founded by Dave Massey on May 01, 2007 and is headquartered in San Marcos, CA.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Integrated Roofing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Integrated Roofing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.