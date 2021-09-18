Short Interest in Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Decreases By 34.0%

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,421,800 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the August 15th total of 2,154,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,985,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of SIRC opened at $0.57 on Friday. Solar Integrated Roofing has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.43.
Solar Integrated Roofing Company Profile
